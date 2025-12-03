 Indore News: Four Booked For Illegal Storage, Of Fortified Rice And Wheat; 101 Sacks Of Rice, 127 Sacks Of Wheat
Wednesday, December 03, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men were booked for the illegal storage and trade of fortified rice and wheat on the complaint of the Food and Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday.

According to officials, a few days ago, officials conducted a raid at a warehouse in Jambudi Hapsi, Arihant Nagar, where large quantities of wheat and rice were being stored illegally. The warehouse was being operated by Rajesh Verma and Sonu Rajput.

During the inspection, an auto rickshaw arrived with a rice consignment. The rice was seized, and the auto driver, Murtuza Khan, was also booked.

Officials found 101 sacks of rice that appeared to be fortified rice, meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS), and the entire stock was seized.

The team also seized 127 sacks of wheat for which no bills or required documents were provided. Driver Murtuza said that a man named Hemraj Yadav was also involved in operating the warehouse. The department filed an FIR with Gandhi Nagar police station against Rajesh Verma, Sonu Rajput, Murtuza Khan, and Hemraj Yadav. The investigation revealed that Hemraj Yadav had been involved in illegal purchase, sale and storage of rice for a long time, frequently changing locations to avoid detection.

The Food Department had been monitoring the operation for days and finally exposed the racket through a late-night raid.

