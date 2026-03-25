Indore News: Food Safety Team Seizes 500 Kg Ghee, Collects 29 Samples Across City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety officials on Tuesday carried out a drive against food adulteration and collected samples of milk and dairy products from various shops and food establishments across the city.

Samples were collected from multiple locations, including dairies in Rau, Silicon City, Limbodi, Bhanwarkuan and other areas. In all, 29 samples of milk, paneer, mawa, ice-cream and other food items were collected for laboratory testing.

According to officials, a major seizure was made in Palda, where a team raided Shri Dhenu Dairy Products in Marble Mandi. During the inspection, several containers of ghee were found stored at the premises.

After inspection, samples of the ghee were collected and around 500kg of ghee, worth about Rs 3 lakh, was seized.

Officials said all samples will be sent to the state food testing laboratory in Bhopal for detailed analysis. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the test reports.

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The department also instructed shop owners to maintain cleanliness, comply with food safety standards and ensure that only quality food products are sold to consumers.

Authorities said strict action will continue against those involved in food adulteration, as protecting public health remains a priority.