 Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Paneer, Cream & Cooking Oil From Famous Namkeen & Dairy Store
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Paneer, Cream & Cooking Oil From Famous Namkeen & Dairy Store

Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Paneer, Cream & Cooking Oil From Famous Namkeen & Dairy Store

The Food Safety Department seized 600 kg of suspected substandard food items during a surprise inspection at a dairy unit in Indore’s Chhota Bangarda area. Officials found unhygienic conditions and confiscated paneer, cream and ghee. Samples have been sent for testing, and the shop has been ordered closed pending compliance and lab results.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Items |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting against food adulteration and unhygienic manufacturing practices, Food Safety Department carried out a major enforcement drive and seized 600 kilograms of suspected substandard food material during an inspection on Monday.

As per officials, the action was taken in Chhota Bangarda area following directions issued by collector Shivam Verma to intensify checks on illegal and unsafe food production across the district. The Food Safety team conducted a surprise raid at Muskan Dairy, Namkeen & Sweets, where unhygienic conditions were found in materials used for preparing paneer and ghee.

During the inspection, the department observed dirt and contamination in the stored ingredients, raising suspicion over quality and safety standards. The team collected samples of paneer, cream and edible oil from the premises for laboratory testing to confirm adulteration or violations under food safety norms.

Officials seized 150 kg paneer, 300 kg cream and 150 kg ghee, taking the total quantity of confiscated items to 600 kg. The inspection also found that the establishment was not complying with mandatory food licence conditions, including cleanliness and safe storage practices.

FPJ Shorts
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days In Space, Retires After 27 Years
'Space Is My Absolute Favourite Place': Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days In Space, Retires After 27 Years
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026: Luke Mudgway Powers Through Mulshi–Maval in Thrilling Stage 1
Read Also
MP News: Government Forms State-Level Committee To Look Into Indore Tragedy After 24 Die Due To...
article-image

The unit has been ordered to remain closed until required improvements are completed and compliance is verified by the department. Further action will depend on the laboratory reports and inspection findings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Paneer, Cream & Cooking Oil From Famous...
Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Paneer, Cream & Cooking Oil From Famous...
Indore News: 2K Riders Fined In Single Day For Not Wearing Helmet; Five Fines A Minute During Peak 2...
Indore News: 2K Riders Fined In Single Day For Not Wearing Helmet; Five Fines A Minute During Peak 2...
Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme
Indore News: Smart Meters Help Power Consumers Save ₹7 Crore Under TOD Scheme
Indore News: Cleanliness, Water Supply And Sewerage Top Priorities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: Cleanliness, Water Supply And Sewerage Top Priorities, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: Thieves Decamp With 25 Tolas Of Gold, ₹1.5 Lakh Cash From Paan Shop Owner’s House
Indore News: Thieves Decamp With 25 Tolas Of Gold, ₹1.5 Lakh Cash From Paan Shop Owner’s House