Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Paneer, Cream & Cooking Oil From Famous Namkeen & Dairy Store

Indore News: Food Department Seizes 600 Kg Substandard Items |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting against food adulteration and unhygienic manufacturing practices, Food Safety Department carried out a major enforcement drive and seized 600 kilograms of suspected substandard food material during an inspection on Monday.

As per officials, the action was taken in Chhota Bangarda area following directions issued by collector Shivam Verma to intensify checks on illegal and unsafe food production across the district. The Food Safety team conducted a surprise raid at Muskan Dairy, Namkeen & Sweets, where unhygienic conditions were found in materials used for preparing paneer and ghee.

During the inspection, the department observed dirt and contamination in the stored ingredients, raising suspicion over quality and safety standards. The team collected samples of paneer, cream and edible oil from the premises for laboratory testing to confirm adulteration or violations under food safety norms.

Officials seized 150 kg paneer, 300 kg cream and 150 kg ghee, taking the total quantity of confiscated items to 600 kg. The inspection also found that the establishment was not complying with mandatory food licence conditions, including cleanliness and safe storage practices.

The unit has been ordered to remain closed until required improvements are completed and compliance is verified by the department. Further action will depend on the laboratory reports and inspection findings.