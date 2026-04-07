Indore News: Fire Safety Lapses To Face Action, Collector Shivam Verma Signals Enforcement

Indore News: Fire Safety Lapses To Face Action, Collector Signals Enforcement |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire safety preparedness at the Collector’s office building was assessed through a mock drill conducted on Monday. Collector Shivam Verma said strict action will be taken against building owners who have failed to comply with prescribed fire safety measures.

During the mock drill, officials and employees were provided detailed information on potential causes of fires and the precautions to be followed in such situations. They were also instructed on how to respond during emergencies to ensure their safety and assist in the evacuation of others.

During the training session, employees were briefed on the proper use of primary fire-extinguishing equipment, safe evacuation procedures and emergency response protocols. Practical training was also imparted.

On the occasion, Verma inspected the Collector’s office, reviewed fire safety arrangements and issued necessary directives. He urged officials and employees to remain vigilant and use their training to handle emergency situations effectively.

Speaking during the mock drill at the Collectorate office, Verma said a comprehensive fire safety campaign is under way across the district. As part of the campaign, steps are being taken to ensure the availability of essential fire safety equipment in all buildings classified as G+3 or taller.

He said the administration has issued notices to relevant buildings, mandating installation of fire safety equipment within 15 days. With the deadline nearing, strict enforcement action will begin within the next four to five days.

Verma added that to raise public awareness, mock drills are being organised in schools, hostels and densely populated market areas. These drills educate people on safe exit routes, designated assembly points, avoiding panic and correct use of safety equipment. He said the fire safety team is conducting training sessions at various institutions through live demonstrations. Officials and staff also participated in the mock drill at the Collectorate office, gaining practical insight into handling emergency situations.