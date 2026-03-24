Indore News: Fire Safety Drill Conducted At Coaching Institutes; Over 300 Students And Staff Trained

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Close on the heels of a major fire in the city that claimed eight lives, the district administration and the municipal fire department conducted a large-scale fire drill at coaching institutes, training more than 300 students and staff. The initiative was carried out to enhance disaster readiness.

The fire drill was organised at PhysicsWallah Vidyapeeth and Scholars Academy, with the exercise aimed at equipping students and staff with practical skills to handle fire emergencies in a safe and organised manner.

During the drill, participants were trained on how to respond effectively in case of a fire. Officials emphasised the importance of staying calm and acting with alertness rather than panic. The fire department team demonstrated evacuation procedures, teaching students how to safely exit buildings during emergencies.

They also provided guidance on the correct use of fire extinguishers, initial fire control measures and key precautions to be followed during crisis situations.

As part of the exercise, various firefighting tools and equipment were demonstrated, giving participants hands-on experience in their usage. The practical training ensured that both students and staff understood real-life emergency response techniques.

Around 300 students and staff members took part in the drill, actively engaging in the training and practising safety measures.

Officials from the municipal corporation fire department, including Building Inspector Piyush Gupta and Sub-Inspector Santosh Dubey, were present and oversaw the execution of the programme.