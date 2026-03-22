Indore News: Fetal Medicine CME Focuses On Advanced Care, Future Roadmap | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the three-day Fetal Medicine CME at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) featured in-depth discussions on advanced care for fetal and neonatal health, along with the presentation of a future roadmap for the field.

The programme, held at the IRCAD-India Centre, focused on modern medical approaches to monitor and manage vital fetal organs such as the heart, kidneys and liver during pregnancy and childbirth.

Experts also discussed the latest technologies and diagnostic tools used in fetal imaging and care. Radiologists attending the event received hands-on training during scientific sessions.

Leading specialists from across the country emphasised the growing importance of fetal medicine in shaping a child’s long-term health and development. They said the field plays a crucial role in shaping the future of newborns and urged practitioners to follow global best practices, including the Antenatal Care Pyramid proposed by renowned fetal medicine expert Kypros Nicolaides.

Dr Rachita Ramamurthy opened the day with a session on Fetal Neurosonography – Normal Sections and Guidelines. Dr Shweta Bhandari, Dr Flora Nelnen and Dr Balu delivered expert lectures on key aspects of fetal medicine.

On the final day, experts will cover critical topics including fetal abdominal anomalies, early fetal imaging, fetal morphology, placental disorders and the skeletal system. Dr Sudhir Gokhale, Dr Chander Lulla and Dr Shilpa Satarkar will lead these discussions and practical demonstrations.