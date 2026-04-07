Indore News: Father And Son Killed In Banganga As Truck Rams Motorcycle |

Indore

A man and his son were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in the Banganga area on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Pawan Thakur and his father Munnalal, residents of Alwasa. They had gone to deliver a tiffin to a family member admitted to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

While returning home, their motorcycle was hit from behind by a speeding truck near a fuel pump. The impact was severe, killing Pawan on the spot. Munnalal sustained critical injuries and died during treatment.

Police have begun an investigation and conducted the post-mortem.

Youth dies after consuming acid outside woman’s house

A youth died after allegedly consuming an acidic substance outside a woman’s house in the Banganga area. The incident occurred around three days ago and he died during treatment on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sohan, a resident of Chandan Nagar. He had been in a relationship with the woman for the past four years. The two reportedly met through Instagram and were living together after allegedly formalising their relationship through documents.

Family members alleged that Sohan was being harassed and assaulted by the woman’s relatives, who also threatened to implicate him in false cases and harm him. They claimed he had earlier been called to the Raj Mohalla area and assaulted. The woman had also reportedly asked him to end the relationship.

Distressed over the alleged harassment, Sohan went to the woman’s residence and consumed acid while sitting outside her house. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died during treatment.

Police said a three-page suicide note addressed to his mother was recovered, in which he mentioned the alleged harassment and wrote that he could no longer endure the situation.

Following his death, Sohan’s family created a ruckus and vandalised property outside the woman’s house. A video purportedly showing the incident has also surfaced.

Police have begun an investigation and conducted the post-mortem.