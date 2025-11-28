 Indore News: Farmers Furious As Irrigation Supply Shifted To Night Hours
Farmers across the Indore region have expressed strong anger after the power distribution company abruptly changed the electricity schedule for rural agricultural feeders. Until recently, farmers were receiving 10 hours of uninterrupted daytime electricity, but the new schedule introduced over the past few days has shifted most of the supply to night hours.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
Under the revised schedule, electricity is now being provided from 9 pm to 1 am, again at 5 am, and then from 11 am to 5 pm. The late-night supply has triggered widespread resentment among farmers across the district.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam & Raj Were Laughing During Court Proceeding, Says Raja's Brother...
Farmers from Baroda Panth, Nenod, Bicholi Hapsi and nearby villages including Chandan Singh Barwaya, Shailendra Patel, Dilip Boriya, Satish Makwana, Praveen Thakur, Arjun Sankhla, Arshad Patel and Satish Moryasaid that irrigating fields during harsh winter nights is extremely difficult and unsafe.

They added that farmers are forced to walk barefoot through their fields at night, increasing the risk of insect bites and exposure to severe cold, which can lead to health complications.

Farmer leader Bablu Jadhav criticized the company for altering the schedule without any consultation, calling it an injustice to the farming community. He said that night-time irrigation is risky and takes a heavy toll on farmers health and labour.

