 Indore News: Family Attempts Mass Suicide To Resist Encroachment Drive
High drama unfolded on Friday during an anti-encroachment drive by Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration when members of a family allegedly occupying land belonging to Annapurna Temple Trust threatened mass suicide to stop officials from clearing the site.

Friday, November 14, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): High drama unfolded on Friday during an anti-encroachment drive by Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration when members of a family allegedly occupying land belonging to Annapurna Temple Trust threatened mass suicide to stop officials from clearing the site.

As the joint team arrived, several residents protested vehemently. A woman and two young men poured kerosene over themselves, threatening self-immolation, while another youth climbed an electric pole, warning he would grab a live wire. A young woman climbed onto the roof of the house, threatening to jump.

Acting swiftly, police and officials removed kerosene, poured water on the individuals, and physically pulled them to safety. The young woman sustained minor injuries but was rescued safely. Police later took family members into custody to prevent further escalation.

Officials said the land belonged to Annapurna Temple Trust and had long been under dispute. Trust representatives had complained to Collector Shivam Verma about illegal occupation by four families. Following an inquiry, SDM and Tehsildar verified the land belonged to the temple administration. Eviction orders were issued on Thursday, and the drive began Friday morning.

Despite dramatic attempts at self-harm, including a man climbing a boundary wall and electric pole, IMC proceeded with demolition and removal of encroachments. Police are managing the case as part of the administration s drive.

