Indore News: Fair Price Shop Suspended; Unauthorised Person Found Running Outlet | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A government fair price shop in Scheme 78, operated by Priyadarshini Women Primary Cooperative Consumer Store, has been suspended following serious irregularities in ration distribution. The action follows multiple complaints from beneficiaries regarding unfair practices.

District Supply Controller ML Maru stated that a surprise inspection by the food department revealed major discrepancies in wheat and rice stock. Furthermore, mandatory information and stock display boards were missing.

The investigation found that beneficiaries were denied their full entitlements; instead of the mandated two months’ ration for March, only one month’s supply was provided. In a blatant violation of rules, the shop was being operated by an unauthorised person rather than the official dealer.

Authorities have suspended the shop’s licence. To ensure residents do not face hardship, the shop's ration distribution has been temporarily shifted to a nearby outlet. The joint operation was carried out by Assistant Supply Officer Avinash Jain and Junior Supply Officers Ankur Gupta and Tripti Mala Mishra.

LAPSES AND CRACKDOWN

The Violation: Outlet run by an unauthorised person.

Stock Gap: Major discrepancies found in wheat and rice inventory.

Denied Ration: Beneficiaries given only half of their two-month quota.

Missing Data: Mandatory display and stock boards not found on-site.

IMMEDIATE ACTION

Licence: Suspended with immediate effect.

Alternative: Rations shifted to a nearby shop for beneficiaries.

Monitoring: Food department to intensify surprise inspections citywide.