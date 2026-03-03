Indore News: Facelift For Road From Atal Gate To Bairwa Samaj Dharamshala | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an on-site inspection on Sunday of the under-construction Master Plan road stretching from the Veer Savarkar statue to Atal Gate.

Taking note of the traffic inconvenience faced by commuters on the stretch from Atal Gate to Bairwa Samaj Dharamshala, Bhargav directed officials to carry out immediate patchwork repairs.

He said that until full construction is completed, temporary repairs should be undertaken without delay to ensure smoother vehicular movement and minimise public inconvenience.

The road project, estimated at Rs 10.76 crore, is 1.31km long and 18 metres wide. It is considered a key infrastructure initiative to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

During the inspection, in-charge officer Rajendra Rathore, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, assistant engineer Naresh Jaiswal and other departmental officers were present.

The mayor reviewed notices issued against encroachments and constructions obstructing the road alignment and directed officials to ensure time-bound action so that construction proceeds without hindrance.

At present, construction is underway in the first phase from Dabang Duniya GTS to Laxmi Memorial Hospital. The mayor inspected the quality of work and directed the executing agency to expedite the project and complete it within the stipulated timeframe. He said once completed, the road would play a crucial role in easing traffic pressure in the area.