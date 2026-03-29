Indore News: Experts Draw A New Strategic Roadmap For Central India’s Global Role | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lt Gen (Retd) JS Sandhu, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, and president of the Mhow Analysis and Research Society (MARS), has stated that a strategic seal is required for India’s economic heartland. Sandhu emphasised that modern security extends far beyond physical borders, encompassing hybrid and cognitive warfare.

Sandhu was addressing a session titled National Security and Hybrid Frontiers organised under a one-day summit, Madhya Bharat Dialogue. The dialogue was organised by the Indo-Global SME Chamber (IGSC) in strategic partnership with the Mhow Analysis and Research Society (MARS) here on Saturday. The summit gathered 100 select industry titans, veterans and academic leaders to map out Central India’s evolution within the global order, focusing on the three pillars of Market, Might and Mind.

Addressing the inaugural session, Arun Raste, managing director and chief executive officer of NCDEX, highlighted Madhya Bharat’s emerging status as a pivot for Global South food security. “The new geopolitics of food requires us to see our agricultural heartland as a strategic asset in global supply chains,” Raste said.

The summit also witnessed the official unveiling of Bharat Speaks: Geopolitical Essays for 2025 by Bharat Kulkarni. “Indore and Madhya Bharat are now active participants in global shifts. The book is a roadmap for that journey,” Kulkarni said.

Experts provide 360-degree view on modern conflict

Kkinetic layer: Maj Gen Sarb Jit Singh Deusi, VSM, dissected the kinetic aspects of modern warfare, detailing how emerging geopolitical developments and physical manoeuvres now intersect with rapid technological shifts.

Technological layer: Milind Dharmadhikari, one of India’s leading cyber security experts securing the country’s critical infrastructure, highlighted the vulnerabilities of regional economic systems to digital strikes.

Narrative layer: Himanshu Soni, popularly known as Unofficialhimanshu, delivered a session on the significance of narrative. He warned how digital narratives can be manipulated to spark dangerous real-world reactions, emphasising that “Information Integrity” is now a cornerstone of national security.