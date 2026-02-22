 Indore News: Excise Department Seizes Liquor Destined For Gujarat
Indore News: Excise Department Seizes Liquor Destined For Gujarat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
Indore News: Excise Dept Seizes Liquor Destined For Gujarat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Excise Department seized a consignment of liquor allegedly being transported illegally to Gujarat and arrested one person in connection with the case.

On February 20, 2026, the team from Excise Circle Malwa Mill “B” received information that a man was waiting on Lasudia Mori Road with a suitcase filled with liquor, intending to board a bus bound for Gujarat. Acting swiftly, the excise team reached the spot and found a suspect standing with a suitcase.

During the search, officials recovered 20 bottles of liquor from the suitcase. The seized liquor is estimated to be worth Rs 32,000. The entire stock was confiscated on the spot.

The accused, identified as Jay Kutak, a resident of Morbi, Gujarat, was arrested and booked under Section 34(1)(a) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of controller Devesh Chaturvedi, deputy controller Manoj Agrawal, and assistant district excise officer Preeti Chaube. The raid was led by circle sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Malviya along with his team.

