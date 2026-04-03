Indore News: Evening OPD Services Begin At Super Speciality And Eye Excellence Hospitals | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step to improve healthcare accessibility, evening OPD (Outpatient Department) services have begun at the city’s Super Speciality and Eye Excellence hospitals.

From April 1, the OPD will remain open for two hours daily from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

According to hospital authorities, patient registration will take place between 5.30 pm and 6 pm. Patients can also book appointments through the hospital’s landline services.

On the first day, however, the response remained limited, with fewer than 10 patients visiting both hospitals. Officials said low public awareness affected turnout in the initial phase.

Dr DK Sharma said the initiative aims to benefit patients who cannot afford the high consultation fees charged by private practitioners, which often range from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000. Under this facility, patients can consult specialist doctors at a nominal fee of Rs 600.

Of the total fee, Rs 300 will be allocated to the specialist doctor, while the remaining Rs 300 will go to the hospital management. Initially, only 20 patients will be registered each evening for OPD services.