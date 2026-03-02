Indore News: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Reviews Power Schemes, Stresses Timely Benefits For Consumers

Indore News: Energy Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar Reviews Power Schemes, Stresses Timely Benefits For Consumers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Sunday directed power distribution officials to ensure that works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and the SSTTD scheme are completed on time so that consumers receive prompt benefits. He warned that negligence in consumer-related services will not be tolerated.

Chairing a review meeting at the Pologround office of the West Discom in Indore, the Minister said all projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme must be executed with quality and within stipulated timelines. He said the scheme covers farmers, domestic, non-domestic and industrial consumers, and timely completion of works is essential to enhance consumer satisfaction and achieve its objectives.

Tomar instructed officials to take strict action against agencies found negligent in executing works under the scheme. He added that agencies delivering quality work could be entrusted with additional responsibilities as per rules. He also directed officials to submit reports on quality testing of capacitor banks installed under the scheme and the benefits derived from them. He emphasised continuous monitoring of NABL and LTMT laboratories to maintain quality standards.

Managing Director Anoop Kumar Singh informed the Minister that out of 97 grid projects under the scheme, 87 have been completed and are operational.

In addition, around 7,700 transformers have been installed so far. Work related to LT cables, underground cabling, grid renovation and other infrastructure upgrades is progressing.

Senior officials, including Chief General Manager Prakash Singh Chauhan, Chief Engineer SS Karwadia, Sushma Vaishya, RC Jain, SC Verma, Nirmal Sharma, City Superintendent Engineer DK Gathe and Indore Rural Superintending Engineer Dr DN Sharma, were present at the meeting.