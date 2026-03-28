Indore News: Encroachments To Be Cleared On MR-11; IDA Plans Shifting Of Affected Residents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) has decided to remove encroachments along the MR-11 corridor to expedite pending road construction works. As part of the plan, residents affected by the clearance drive will be shifted to alternative flats, officials said.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and IDA chairman Sudam Khade, at which development works worth nearly Rs700 crore were assessed.

Officials stated that a portion of MR-11 remains incomplete due to dense habitation along the stretch. The road, which connects key areas of the city, includes an 8-metre-wide link that is crucial for easing traffic movement.

To facilitate construction, authorities have proposed shifting affected families to vacant flats available in IDA schemes such as Amaratas and Gulmohar. Around 400 flats are reportedly vacant and may be used for temporary rehabilitation.