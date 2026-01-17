 Indore News: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Launches Digital Life Certificate Service
Indore News: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Launches Digital Life Certificate Service

The service is particularly beneficial for pensioners who do not use smartphones or are unable to visit banks and EPFO offices.The doorstep DLC service is completely free of charge.No fees will be charged to the pensioners.The cost of successful DLC generation will be borne by EPFO.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a doorstep digital life certificate (DLC) service to facilitate pensioners and promote ‘ease of living.’ Under this initiative, pensioners can now obtain their digital life certificates from the comfort of their homes.

Mrugesh Mahadev Gharde, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner 2, stated that this initiative is a significant step towards connecting senior citizens and pensioners with digital services. Previously, pensioners had to pay a fee of Rs 70 to obtain the DLC from the post office, but this new doorstep digital life certificate service is completely free of ccharge.

EPFO has partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for the implementation of this service. Under this partnership, postal employees and postmen from the Department of Posts will visit pensioners' homes and generate the DLC using Aadhaar-based face authentication technology (FAT).

Process: How to obtain DLC

Pensioners can request the doorstep DLC service through the IPPB app, portal, call or WhatsApp. IPPB will send the nearest postal employee or postman to the pensioner's address. After Aadhaar authentication, the DLC will be generated and sent to EPFO ??for verification.

