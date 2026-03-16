Indore News: EFFICIENCY BID; MYH Starts Consultant Rounds For Improved Emergency Medical Care

Indore News: EFFICIENCY BID; MYH Starts Consultant Rounds For Improve Emergency Medical Care | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, In an effort to improve emergency medical care and ensure timely treatment for patients, a mandatory consultant evening round system has been introduced in the casualty department of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, attached to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

Under the new system, senior consultants from key departments will conduct daily rounds in the casualty between 5 pm and 9 pm. The move comes in response to the significant rise in patients visiting the casualty department in recent months, which has created the need for a structured monitoring system to ensure immediate medical attention.

According to officials, senior consultants must record their visits in a designated register after completing their rounds, while the casualty officer will also note the time of the round. The system is expected to help maintain detailed records of patient treatment and medical supervision.

If a senior consultant fails to report for the round, the casualty officer will immediately inform them and record the situation in the register s remarks section.

Separate registers have been prepared for major departments, including orthopaedics, surgery, medicine and emergency medicine, allowing systematic tracking of patient care and consultant supervision.

The data recorded in this system will be reviewed every month during the college council meeting in the presence of the heads of departments, the hospital superintendent and the Dean of the medical college to monitor its effectiveness.

Officials said the mandatory consultant evening round system has now been introduced across all hospitals attached to the medical college.

The objective is to ensure better patient care, faster treatment decisions, improved coordination between departments, updated medical management and quicker response during emergencies.

Authorities believe the new arrangement will help the casualty department function more efficiently and ensure that no patient has to wait unnecessarily for treatment, benefiting a large number of patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections who rely on government hospitals for healthcare.