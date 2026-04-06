Indore News: Drone Hunt Leads To Arrest Of Interstate Theft Accused | Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a key member of the interstate Satpal Fauji gang from Gurugram, Haryana, an official said on Monday.

The accused was involved in four major house thefts in the Kanadiya police station area and had been evading arrest for nearly a year by taking refuge across Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana. To stay off the police radar, he had avoided using a mobile phone for the past eight months.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Prateek, the accused, identified as Parmender Singh, was wanted for burglaries in Alok Nagar, Sampat Hill, Shriji Valley and Manavta Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off received on March 26, a team was dispatched to Gurugram. The police team camped in Manesar for three days and deployed drone cameras to monitor the suspect s movements and activity around his hideout. Once his location was confirmed, a raid was conducted, leading to his arrest.

Police recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery, along with a car used in the crimes, with the total seizure valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh. Parmender s accomplice had already been arrested in September 2025. Investigations revealed that the gang specifically targeted colonies situated near bypasses and highways to ensure a quick escape.

To avoid being identified by CCTV cameras at toll plazas, they used interior lanes and narrow streets while travelling between states. Both suspects have a long criminal history, with over 20 cases of theft and robbery registered against them across various states.