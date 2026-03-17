Indore News: Dr Mohit Bhandari Among World’s Top Five Bariatric Surgeons | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned bariatric and metabolic surgeon Dr Mohit Bhandari has been selected among the top five global leaders in the field of obesity and metabolic surgery.

The recognition will be conferred during the 2026 annual meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) in the United States.

The international honour is awarded to a select group of surgeons worldwide who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of bariatric and metabolic surgery. This year, the recognition will be presented to five surgeons globally, with Dr Bhandari becoming the first Indian surgeon to be included in the list.

During the ASMBS conference, Dr Bhandari will address the global medical community on the future of bariatric surgery, focusing on emerging innovations such as tele-robotics and advanced surgical technologies.

Dr Bhandari has performed more than 40,000 bariatric and metabolic surgeries, making him one of the surgeons with the highest number of such procedures in Asia. He is regarded as a pioneer of tele-robotic surgery and has played a key role in advancing modern surgical techniques and expanding their global adoption.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Dr Bhandari said the recognition is a proud moment not only for Indore, but also for Madhya Pradesh and India’s medical fraternity.

Dr Vinod Bhandari, Founder Chairman of the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), said the achievement will inspire further innovation in the healthcare sector and reflects the support provided by Sri Aurobindo University for advanced medical research.