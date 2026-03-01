Indore News: Dr Bisen Promoted To Commissioner Grade | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Dinesh Bisen, an Indian Revenue Service officer of the 2008 batch who is currently posted in the city as Additional Commissioner of CGST, has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner.

The Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, issued the order in this regard on Thursday. The department announced the empanelment and promotion of nine officers of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) to the grade of Commissioner in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix.

The order, issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, marks a key round of senior-level promotions within the department, strengthening leadership in Customs and Indirect Tax administration across the country.

As per the official order, the President of India has approved the empanelment and promotion of nine IRS officers to the grade of Commissioner of Customs and Indirect Taxes in Level 14 of the Pay Matrix against the panel year 2026.

The promotions will take effect from the date the officers assume charge of the promotional post and will remain subject to further orders.

Dr Bisen has served in various capacities in the city. He has also served in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (MP and CG) in the city.