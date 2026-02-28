Indore News: Doctor Duped Of ₹2.5 Lakh In Fake Maldives Holiday Package Scam | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by conmen on the pretext of providing a holiday package to the Maldives, police said on Friday. The suspects had posted an advertisement for the package on a social media platform. The complaint was lodged at MIG police station.

According to Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, the complainant told police he was planning to book a Maldives holiday package when he saw an advertisement under the name Dreams Holiday on social media. He contacted two persons identified as Kanika and Anshuman. They gained his trust by explaining the package details and collected Rs 2.8 lakh through multiple transactions.

When the complainant grew suspicious and asked them to cancel the booking, the suspects transferred Rs 30,000 but did not return the remaining amount and blocked his mobile number.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against two suspects and are gathering further information through their mobile phone records.

The crime branch urged people not to rely solely on social media advertisements and advised them to verify details thoroughly before making online bookings.