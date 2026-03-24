Indore News: Doctor Arrested For Raping 30-Year-Old Woman, Threatening To Leak Her Private Pictures On Social Media

Indore News: Doctor Arrested for Rape, Blackmail of 30-Year-Old Woman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was arrested after a 30-year-old woman accused him of repeated rape and blackmail in Indore, on Tuesday. She alleged that the doctor assaulted her twice, including at a resort in the Patalpani area.

The complainant also claimed that the accused doctor threatened to leak her intimate photographs on social media.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Saeed Khan.

Protestors VS Accused

A case has been filed against Saeed Khan under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021. Following the doctor's arrest, a group of protestors barged his home and vandalised it, setting his door and motorcycle on fire.

An official said that a case has been registered at the Mhow police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by a relative of Khan.

Additional Superintendent of Police said that three people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism and arson, while the search for other accused is ongoing.

Ram Dangi, one of the protesters, claimed that the family of the accused doctor had fabricated stories of vandalism and arson and conspired to file false cases against the villagers.

Youth Rapes 22-Year-Old Woman On Pretext Of Lift To Home In Datia; Then Drops Her Home

A similar case was reported from Datia, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth from her village on the pretext of dropping her home in Datia.

The incident took place in a village under the Jigna Police Station area of Datia on Thursday.

The woman on Friday reached the police station and lodged a complaint, after which the police registered a case and started an investigation.