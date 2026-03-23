Indore News: Dairy Units Under Scanner After Andhra Milk Incident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh, where children reportedly died after consuming adulterated and toxic milk, the Indore district administration has gone on high alert. Acting on this, the food safety department on Monday launched a large-scale inspection drive across dairy units in the city.

As part of the drive, teams conducted surprise raids at several milk dairies in different areas of Indore. Samples of milk, paneer and other dairy products were collected and sent to laboratories for testing. Officials said strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty if any form of adulteration or substandard quality is detected.

Collector Shivam Verma said continuous inspections are being carried out against dairy operators and producers across the district. He stressed that there will be no compromise on the health and safety of consumers.

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Food department teams also examined hygiene standards, storage facilities and licensing documents at the dairies to ensure compliance with regulations. Authorities said the inspection campaign will continue in the coming days to ensure that only safe and pure food products are available in the market and to prevent any such incidents in Indore.