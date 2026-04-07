Indore News: Digital Scammers Drain ₹20.45 Lakh From Four City Residents | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters have targeted residents in Banganga, Hira Nagar, Lasudia and Aerodrome and duped them of over Rs 20 lakh through various means ranging from fake international parcels to mobile hacking. Police have registered cases against unidentified mobile number users and bank account holders in all four incidents.

‘International gift’ trap

Rs 10 lakh lost. A young woman named Ritika Rajput fell victim to a classic customs scam in the Heera Nagar area. Fraudsters convinced her that an expensive parcel had been sent to her from England. Soon after, she received calls from individuals posing as customs officials, claiming the parcel was stuck. Under the threat of legal action and the guise of customs duty and excise duty, Rajput was coerced into transferring Rs 10 lakh in multiple instalments into various accounts.

Five-star rating scam

Rs 7 lakh vanishes. Yash Mehta, a resident of the Lasudia area, was lured into a work from home opportunity via Telegram. The task seemed simple: provide five-star ratings to hotels online for a commission. After gaining his trust with small initial payouts, the scammers invited him to participate in VIP tasks that required investment. Hoping for high returns, Mehta transferred Rs 7.05 lakh via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). He never received the promised commission or his principal amount back.

One OTP, massive loss

Rs 1.90 lakh swiped. A case of direct banking fraud was reported in Banganga. Gyanendra Singh, a resident of Pragati Park, received a single OTP on his mobile phone on Nov 11, 2025. Moments later, he was shocked to receive a notification that Rs 1.90 lakh had been debited from his IndusInd Bank account. Police are currently investigating the suspected links used to breach the bank's server security.

Loan fraud via mobile hacking:

Rs 1.50 lakh stolen. Perhaps the most alarming case occurred in the Aerodrome area. Fraudsters managed to hack the smartphone of Vipin Gaikwad using malicious software. Once they gained control of his device and banking credentials, the hackers did not just steal his balance—they applied for and secured a personal loan of Rs 1.50 lakh in his name. The loan amount was immediately funnelled into third-party accounts, leaving the victim with a debt he never signed for.

Cyber Safety Tip

Police urged citizens never to share OTPs, click on suspicious links, or pay customs fees over the phone for unexpected international parcels. Always verify job offers that require an "initial investment."