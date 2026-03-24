Indore News: Delivery Boy Booked For Replacing 34 Smartphones With Toys In E-Commerce Scam; Accomplices, Return-To-Origin Fraud Involved |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pardeshipura police registered a case against a delivery boy for allegedly defrauding e-commerce companies by replacing high-end electronic items, including smartphones, with toys and other inexpensive objects.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said a case was registered against Mayur Verma under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS based on a complaint by Yogendra Singh Rathore, who operates a logistics firm as a vendor for various e-commerce platforms.

In his complaint, Rathore said Verma, along with Nitesh Kori and other accomplices, tampered with parcels intended for return. Company officials discovered 34 mobile phones missing from the returned packages; in their place, the accused allegedly stuffed cheap items or toys.

Kanwa said Verma was familiar with the ordering and return processes. He reportedly ordered expensive electronics using different mobile numbers. Once the items reached the logistics firm for delivery, he cancelled the orders. During the return-to-origin process, he swapped the expensive gadgets with toys, causing significant financial losses to the logistics firm and the e-commerce platforms.

In a separate incident, Kanadiya police registered a case of a truck-cutting theft. The driver, Amarendra Singh, was transporting a shipment to Aurangabad when unidentified thieves cut through the vehicle's tarpaulin cover. After breaking into the truck, the thieves decamped with seven sacks and five boxes of parcels worth lakh of rupees.