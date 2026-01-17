Indore News: DAVV's School Of Aviation Included In Scholarship List After 18 Months | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a delay of nearly one-and-a-half years, Tribal Welfare Department has finally included Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s School of Aviation in its list of recognised educational institutions.

The department has issued an institutional code and course codes for four programmes, enabling eligible students from reserved categories to apply for government scholarship schemes.

With the inclusion now complete, students studying at the institute will be able to register on the scholarship portal from February. Officials said that while most programmes have received course codes, the BBA Aviation course is yet to be allotted a code, though the process is currently in its final stage.

The delay had caused difficulties for students, particularly those from reserved categories, as they were unable to apply for scholarships despite being eligible. The university had repeatedly submitted all required documents online and at the department’s headquarters, but the institutional and course codes were not issued until recently.

DAVV had established the School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospital Administration in August 2024, and from the 2024–25 academic session it has been running programmes including BBA Aviation, BBA Logistics, BBA Retail Operations, and two- and five-year MBA Tourism courses. A total of 280 seats were approved across five programmes, and admissions have already been completed for the second batch of students this year.

Despite the state government showing enthusiasm in promoting the aviation sector by encouraging aviation-related courses in government colleges and universities, students faced hurdles due to procedural delays. With the recent approval, the issue has now been largely resolved.

According to officials of the Tribal Welfare Department, following the issuance of institutional and course codes, students from reserved categories can now apply for scholarships. Once the remaining course code is issued, around 450 students from both batches are expected to benefit from the scholarship schemes.