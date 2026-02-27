Indore News: DAVV Students Take Pledge For Substance-Free India | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drug de-addiction workshop was organised at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) under the joint aegis of the university’s Alumni Association (DUAA) and the School of Data Science and Forecasting on Thursday.

The programme was held at the seminar hall of Data Science department to spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and to promote a drug-free society.

On the occasion, former DAVV alumnus and chief guest speaker Dr Vishal Damke, an international sportsperson and social worker, administered a pledge to students to stay away from drugs. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the growing need to involve youth, women and communities in the fight against substance abuse.

Damke informed students about the ill effects of various intoxicants and cautioned them against ‘dry addictions’ such as whitener, petrol and thinner, which are increasingly trapping children and young people. He also sensitised students about cybercrimes and shared preventive measures to ensure they do not fall victim to online frauds.

During the interactive session, he discussed the “Main Hoon Abhimanyu” campaign and encouraged students to openly share their concerns and challenges. He emphasised that practices such as yoga, exercise, sports and spiritual activities including devotional music can play a vital role in overcoming addiction and building mental resilience.

Among those present were Dr AV Bajaj, former president of the DUAA, department head Dr Sanjeev Tokekar, and Dr Vandit Hedau.