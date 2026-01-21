 Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course

Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course

DAVV’s Institute of Engineering & Technology has signed an MoU with Chinmaya Mission to introduce a 1-credit certificate course in Vedantic Studies and Way of Life. Aligned with NEP-2020, the course aims to integrate Indian philosophical teachings with modern education to promote holistic, value-based learning and ethical leadership among students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward promoting holistic and value-based education, Institute of Engineering & Technology (IET) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, has signed an MoU with Chinmaya Mission to introduce a unique 1-credit certificate course in Vedantic Studies and Way of Life. The course is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and is the first initiative of its kind at the university.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai. Speaking on the occasion, Singhai highlighted the importance of integrating India’s ancient knowledge systems with modern education to create well-rounded, ethically grounded and socially responsible professionals. He said such initiatives strengthen character building, emotional well-being and leadership qualities among students.

IET director Dr Pratosh Bansal emphasised the need for academic innovation that goes beyond technical learning. He noted that the collaboration reflects IET’s commitment to holistic student development and value-based learning.

Spiritual mentors from Chinmaya Mission and senior academicians were also present during the ceremony. They collectively underlined the shared vision of nurturing ethical leadership and social responsibility among the youth.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Threatening Chemist With Air Gun In Mahim
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Assam News: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Mob Violence Rocks Kokrajhar; Mobile Internet Suspended
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Congress Targets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushes For Opposition Unity In Assam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Assam News: CBI Conducts Raids At Businessman Rajesh Bajaj’s Premises Over Bank Of Baroda Loan Fraud
Read Also
MP News: Faculty, Infrastructure Shortcomings Hit Medical Education In Several District Including...
article-image

Rooted in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and Indian philosophical traditions, the certificate course aims to impart timeless wisdom relevant to contemporary life and professional challenges. The initiative aligns closely with the objectives of NEP-2020 and the Indian Knowledge System.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor...
Indore News: How Did 27,000 ODI Tickets Sell Out In Just One Minute, Questions Former Councillor...
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading
Indore News: Trader Duped Of ₹1.04 Crore On Promise Of High Returns In Forex Trading
Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course
Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course
Indore News: IIT-Indore To Develop 50-Hectare Nagar Van On Campus
Indore News: IIT-Indore To Develop 50-Hectare Nagar Van On Campus
MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...
MP News: Low Registrations Force NTA To Extend CUET-PG Registration Deadline, Again; Now, Students...