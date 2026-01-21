Indore News: DAVV Signs MoU With Chinmaya Mission To Launch Vedantic Studies Course |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a step toward promoting holistic and value-based education, Institute of Engineering & Technology (IET) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Indore, has signed an MoU with Chinmaya Mission to introduce a unique 1-credit certificate course in Vedantic Studies and Way of Life. The course is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and is the first initiative of its kind at the university.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in the presence of DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai. Speaking on the occasion, Singhai highlighted the importance of integrating India’s ancient knowledge systems with modern education to create well-rounded, ethically grounded and socially responsible professionals. He said such initiatives strengthen character building, emotional well-being and leadership qualities among students.

IET director Dr Pratosh Bansal emphasised the need for academic innovation that goes beyond technical learning. He noted that the collaboration reflects IET’s commitment to holistic student development and value-based learning.

Spiritual mentors from Chinmaya Mission and senior academicians were also present during the ceremony. They collectively underlined the shared vision of nurturing ethical leadership and social responsibility among the youth.

Rooted in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and Indian philosophical traditions, the certificate course aims to impart timeless wisdom relevant to contemporary life and professional challenges. The initiative aligns closely with the objectives of NEP-2020 and the Indian Knowledge System.