Indore News: Cops Return Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹60 Lakh To Owners | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Wednesday returned 251 lost mobile phones, worth around Rs 60 lakh, to their owners after acting on complaints lodged through CitizenCop, an Indore Police mobile app for filing online complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said the action was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, with the cyber cell resolving complaints from 2025-26.

The recovered phones were traced to different parts of the city, various districts of Madhya Pradesh and other states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Many of the devices were high-end smartphones from leading brands.

Dandotiya said the CitizenCop application, available on the Google Play Store, allows users to file complaints without visiting a police station. It includes features for reporting incidents and registering complaints about lost or stolen items.

After submitting details, users receive a complaint number and an online receipt, which can also be used to block or replace a SIM card.

Based on these complaints, the cyber team tracks and recovers devices. Police said if a lost phone is not used or is damaged, it becomes difficult to trace.

Indore Police urged citizens to use the CitizenCop application to report incidents and lost items, as it helps in faster action and improves chances of recovery.