Indore News: Connecting Flights For Belgaum And Kolhapur From March 30 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air connectivity between Indore and Belgaum in Karnataka will be restored, while the city will also receive its first air link with Kolhapur in Maharashtra through connecting flights. Operations will begin on March 30.

Star Air will operate both services via Mumbai, allowing passengers to complete the journey without changing aircraft.

The airline earlier operated flights from Indore to Gondia and Hyderabad. However, it revised its schedule from January 15 and introduced flights connecting Gondia and Mumbai. Star Air will now expand its services under its summer schedule.

Ramswaroop Yadav, public relations officer of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, said the airline will extend its existing Indore-Mumbai route from March 30. The outbound flight will continue to Belgaum, while the return leg will originate from Kolhapur. The service will operate three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

In 2019, Star Air operated direct flights from Indore to Belgaum and Kishangarh in Rajasthan. The airline suspended these services during the lockdown and did not resume them afterward.

Flight schedule

Indore-Mumbai-Belgaum (S5-462/112): The flight will depart Indore at 5:50 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 7:05 PM. It will depart Mumbai at 7:45 PM and reach Belgaum at 8:50 PM.

Kolhapur-Mumbai-Indore (S5-163/461): The flight will depart Kolhapur at 10:40 AM and arrive in Mumbai at 11:45 AM. It will depart Mumbai at 12:25 PM and arrive in Indore at 1:40 PM.