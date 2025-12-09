 Indore News: Congress Takes Out ‘Kisan Nyay Yatra’ In Sanwer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Congress Takes Out ‘Kisan Nyay Yatra’ In Sanwer

Indore News: Congress Takes Out ‘Kisan Nyay Yatra’ In Sanwer

Highlighting their demands and grievances, “Kisan Nyay Yatra” was organised by State Congress secretary Vijay (Bunty) Rathore in Sanwer. National Congress secretary and former MLA Satyanarayan Patel participated as the chief guest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Congress Takes Out ‘Kisan Nyay Yatra’ In Sanwer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting their demands and grievances, “Kisan Nyay Yatra” was organised by State Congress secretary Vijay (Bunty) Rathore in Sanwer. National Congress secretary and former MLA Satyanarayan Patel participated as the chief guest.

The yatra, protesting the state’s alleged anti-farmer policies, began from Gram Kanadiya and passed through Begamkhedi, Khatri Khedi, Buranakhedi and Semliya Chow before reaching the Khudail Khurd tehsil office. Farmers submitted a memorandum to SDM Neeraj Khare, addressing various issues to the Chief Minister.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply
article-image

Over 200 tractors and vehicles joined the rally and villagers along the route welcomed the procession enthusiastically.

A public meeting was held at the tehsil office, where Patel criticised the state government, questioning why farmer debts are not waived while industrialists receive massive debt relief.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

He also demanded allocation of government land to farmers whose land is acquired for road construction or projects like the outer Ring Road, Greenfield Corridor and Manmad Railway Line.

Patel said that the yatra aims to raise the voice of farmers across the state, not just Indore, and similar rallies will be organised statewide in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes

Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes

Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles

Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: 7 Suspected Poachers Detained In Mhow, Weapons Recovered

MP News: 7 Suspected Poachers Detained In Mhow, Weapons Recovered

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair