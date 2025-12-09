Indore News: Congress Takes Out ‘Kisan Nyay Yatra’ In Sanwer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting their demands and grievances, “Kisan Nyay Yatra” was organised by State Congress secretary Vijay (Bunty) Rathore in Sanwer. National Congress secretary and former MLA Satyanarayan Patel participated as the chief guest.

The yatra, protesting the state’s alleged anti-farmer policies, began from Gram Kanadiya and passed through Begamkhedi, Khatri Khedi, Buranakhedi and Semliya Chow before reaching the Khudail Khurd tehsil office. Farmers submitted a memorandum to SDM Neeraj Khare, addressing various issues to the Chief Minister.

Over 200 tractors and vehicles joined the rally and villagers along the route welcomed the procession enthusiastically.

A public meeting was held at the tehsil office, where Patel criticised the state government, questioning why farmer debts are not waived while industrialists receive massive debt relief.

He also demanded allocation of government land to farmers whose land is acquired for road construction or projects like the outer Ring Road, Greenfield Corridor and Manmad Railway Line.

Patel said that the yatra aims to raise the voice of farmers across the state, not just Indore, and similar rallies will be organised statewide in the future.