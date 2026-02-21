Indore News: Congress, BJP Burn Effigies After Remarks In Assembly |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Political drama was in full display in the city on Thursday as both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held separate protests, burning effigies of rival leaders over remarks made over the Bhagirathpura contaminated water incident in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The Congress organised city-wide demonstrations in all 24 blocks, burning effigies of urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Led by Indore City Congress Committee president Chintu Chouksey, the party protested Vijayvargiya’s alleged objectionable remarks against Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar and demanded his resignation.

Congress leaders also held the minister and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav responsible for the Bhagirathpura incident, alleging administrative failure.

In response, the BJP’s women’s wing staged a counter-protest at Rajwada Square, burning effigies of Congress state president Jitu Patwari and Umang Singhar. BJP city president Sumit Mishra accused the Congress of politicising a tragedy and attempting to tarnish Indore’s image. He said BJP leaders and workers stood with affected residents under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, while Congress leaders allegedly failed to assist victims.