Indore News: Community Honours Achievers On Gautam Jayanti Celebration | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was organised by the Shri Gurjar Gaud Brahmin Cultural Organisation on the occasion of Maharshi Gautam Jayanti and the Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa, at the newly developed Maharshi Gautam Udyan near Chanakyapuri Square.

The event began with Vedic chants and rituals performed by Pandit Someshwar Joshi. Several dignitaries, including Virendra Vyas, Arvind Tiwari and Purushottam Sharma, attended the programme.

A highlight of the event was the ‘Samaj Ratna’ honour conferred on individuals from fields such as social service, education, administration, journalism and sports.

Awardees were felicitated with shawls, citations and coconuts. The programme concluded with community prayers and distribution of prasad.

Organisers expressed gratitude for the participation and reiterated their commitment to cultural unity and social development.

World Water Day marked with prayers, conservation message

World Water Day was marked with religious observances by the Sindhi community at Jhulelal Temple in Gumasta Nagar, combining devotion with awareness on water conservation.

Devotees performed abhishek, puja-archana and Baharana, worshipping Jhulelal, regarded as the deity of water. Addressing the gathering, MP Shankar Lalwani urged citizens to remain committed to conserving water and ensuring its availability for future generations. He said clean and safe water is essential for sustainable development.

Organisers Ravi Bhatia and Naresh Fundwani said the celebrations continued for 15 days, with active participation from the community. The programme concluded with Baharana rituals, distribution of prasad and the Ho Jamalo fair.

Several dignitaries, including Pandit Praveen Sharma, Vishal Gidwani, Dheeraj Kundal, Jagdish Fatehchandani, Prakash Motlani, Mukesh Tharwani and Kapil Bhatia, were present and encouraged responsible water usage.