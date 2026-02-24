Indore News: Collector Urges Officials To Ensure District Bags Top Spot | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma has directed officials to ensure that the district bags the top position in the state in resolving cases filed with CM Helpline. Currently, the district is placed among the top five in the state.

He said this at a review meeting on resolving time-limited (TL) complaints, on Monday, held at collector’s office.

In the meeting, pending cases from various departments, CM Helpline, Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan, and other important topics were reviewed.

Collector Verma stated that, as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the quality and satisfactory resolution of complaints received on CM Helpline within the stipulated timeframe is a top priority.

He stated that recently the district achieved fifth rank in the state and told officers that they should work with seriousness and responsibility so that district bags the first spot.

Officers who perform excellent work will be encouraged, and strict action will be taken against negligence. During the meeting, officers who performed outstandingly under the CM Helpline during February were honoured with certificates.

Review of Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan

Directing the effective implementation of the Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan, collector Verma said camps should be organised to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get all the benefits of the schemes.