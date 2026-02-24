 Indore News: Collector Urges Officials To Ensure District Bags Top Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Collector Urges Officials To Ensure District Bags Top Spot

Indore News: Collector Urges Officials To Ensure District Bags Top Spot

Collector Verma stated that, as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the quality and satisfactory resolution of complaints received on the CM Helpline within the stipulated timeframe is a top priority. He stated that recently the district achieved fifth rank in the state and told officers that they should work with seriousness and responsibility so that district bags the first spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Collector Urges Officials To Ensure District Bags Top Spot | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma has directed officials to ensure that the district bags the top position in the state in resolving cases filed with CM Helpline. Currently, the district is placed among the top five in the state.

He said this at a review meeting on resolving time-limited (TL) complaints, on Monday, held at collector’s office.

In the meeting, pending cases from various departments, CM Helpline, Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan, and other important topics were reviewed.

Collector Verma stated that, as directed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the quality and satisfactory resolution of complaints received on CM Helpline within the stipulated timeframe is a top priority.

FPJ Shorts
High-Level Panel To Probe IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana CM Nayab Saini
High-Level Panel To Probe IDFC First Bank Case: Haryana CM Nayab Saini
Tensions Flare Between Allies: BJP And Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Clash In First Thane General Body Meeting
Tensions Flare Between Allies: BJP And Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Clash In First Thane General Body Meeting
Assam Congress Confirms Positive Alliance Talks Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Assam Congress Confirms Positive Alliance Talks Ahead Of 2026 Polls
PM Modi Urges West Bengal Voters To Choose Wisely In Open Letter
PM Modi Urges West Bengal Voters To Choose Wisely In Open Letter

He stated that recently the district achieved fifth rank in the state and told officers that they should work with seriousness and responsibility so that district bags the first spot.

Officers who perform excellent work will be encouraged, and strict action will be taken against negligence. During the meeting, officers who performed outstandingly under the CM Helpline during February were honoured with certificates.

Review of Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan

Directing the effective implementation of the Sankalp Se Samadhan Abhiyan, collector Verma said camps should be organised to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get all the benefits of the schemes.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Metro Lags As AFC System Remains Non-Operational, Focus Shifts To Indore
article-image

Follow us on