Bhopal News: Metro Lags As AFC System Remains Non-Operational, Focus Shifts To Indore | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro is facing operational delays with Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system yet to be commissioned at eight stations even a month after work commenced.

This has happened amid claims that administrative focus has shifted towards second phase of Indore Metro train, raising questions over coordination within MP Metro Rail Corporation.

An MoU was signed with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in December 2025 and installation work reportedly began on January 10. Though a month has passed, the AFC system essential for seamless passenger entry and exit remains non-functional at several stations along the priority Orange Line.

Sources suggest that senior officials are currently prioritising preparations in Indore where commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will inspect the works soon. As a result, Bhopal’s Metro works are allegedly progressing at a slower pace.

AFC System: Software installed, testing yet to begin

According to Metro officials, the software for AFC system has been installed but testing has not yet commenced. Another major hurdle cited is the unavailability of smart cards and tokens required to run the system. Without these components, trial runs and system integration remain stalled.

The incomplete AFC installation has created a gap between official claims and on-ground reality. Metro commuters continue to await full operational readiness at stations that were expected to be equipped with automated systems.

Platform safety gates still disconnected

Adding to concerns, platform safety gates at all stations on the priority corridor are reportedly lying idle. Even two months after the commercial run of Orange Line began, these gates have not been connected to the central servers, rendering them non-functional. The delay in activating critical safety infrastructure has further intensified scrutiny of project management.

Management silent

Metro officials have remained largely silent on the exact status of works. No clear timeline has been shared regarding completion at the affected stations. The lack of transparency has fuelled speculation about whether MP Metro officials are struggling to manage simultaneous projects in Bhopal and Indore.

Quote

“Commissioning and testing are underway at Metro stations along the priority corridor. The AFC system will be implemented very soon.”