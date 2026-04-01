Indore News: Collector Shivam Verma Orders Crackdown On Illegal Parking | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma said traffic movement is often hindered by roadside parking and directed strict enforcement measures, including fines for illegal parking and wheel-locking of vehicles.

He instructed officials to run a special campaign to increase parking availability across the city and ensure that basement parking spaces in buildings are used strictly for parking purposes.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, SP (Rural) Yangchen Bhutia, DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Tripathi, Additional Commissioner Akash Singh, Smart City CEO Arth Jain and Additional Collector Roshan Rai, among others.

Verma said that under road safety measures, focus is being placed on developing parking spaces, ensuring free left turns at major intersections and improving black spots, or accident-prone locations. He noted that while the number of black spots has reduced, some new locations have been identified where improvement work is underway.

He emphasised that the administration s priority is to reduce road accidents and prevent loss of life, with continuous monitoring and engineering improvements. Regular reviews are being conducted to ensure compliance with directives, and action is being taken where required.

He added that directives issued to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been implemented with positive results.

To improve traffic management, eight major routes in the city have been identified where congestion occurs due to encroachments and disorganised infrastructure. Operations are underway to remove encroachments, streamline left turns and shift electric poles and distribution transformers to ease traffic flow.

On the ban on entry of city buses into the Rajwada area, Verma said bus parking there had been causing congestion. Routes have been diverted, resulting in improved traffic flow. He added that alternative arrangements are being developed to address inconvenience faced by commuters.