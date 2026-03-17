Indore News: CMRS Tests Key Safety Systems Of Indore Metro | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) continued the inspection of the Indore Metro for the second consecutive day as officials carried out a series of critical safety and operational tests across the metro corridor.

The inspection forms part of the final approval process required before the metro begins passenger operations on the extended route.

During Monday’s inspection, the CMRS team tested several important systems to ensure that the metro network meets all required safety standards.

One of the key checks was the TETRA radio signal test, which examined the communication network used between metro staff, train operators and the control room to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during operations.

Officials also conducted the Emergency Stop Plunger test, a crucial safety feature that allows operators to halt train operations immediately in case of an emergency. The team verified the functioning of this system to ensure rapid response capability.

The inspection team also checked the integration of the CCTV system with the Emergency Service Panel (ESP). Authorities confirmed that surveillance cameras installed at stations are properly connected with emergency monitoring systems, enabling real-time supervision during any emergency.

Officials further tested the Emergency Help Point System (EHPS) and Emergency Trip Switch (ETS). These systems allow passengers to communicate with metro authorities during emergencies, including from lifts and platforms. Officials ensured that these safety mechanisms function properly.

At stations, officials tested the Platform Screen Door (PSD) system to verify the alignment of platform gates and the smooth opening and closing of doors. The system ensures safe boarding and deboarding of passengers.

Officials also conducted a route test at Bharwarsala Metro Station, where they checked the proper setting of train routes and track switching operations. In addition, they examined the signalling system through the local Human Machine Interface (HMI) to confirm accurate control of train movements.

The CMRS inspection, which began earlier with track and viaduct examinations, will continue until March 18. Officials said that if all safety checks are completed successfully, metro services may soon expand on the Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square corridor, bringing the city closer to full-scale metro operations.