Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Inspects MG Road Police Station, Flags Absentee Cop

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inspects MG Road Police Station, Flags Absentee Cop |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of MG Road Police Station during his transit visit on Friday. He reviewed various arrangements at the station, examined official registers and observed ongoing procedures.

The inspection began in the head clerk’s room, where CM Yadav checked the computerised FIR filing system and interacted with staff to understand the process. He also reviewed the daily logbook, noting the last entry around noon.

During the review, it was found that constable Rinku Singh had been absent without notice since November 8. CM Yadav instructed Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh to investigate and take action as per rules.

The CM also examined the visitor register. The Police Commissioner explained that the register is used to collect citizen feedback, which is later verified through a dedicated feedback section at the Commissioner’s office. Around 5,000 citizens are contacted monthly for follow-up. CM Yadav was briefed about the QR-code-based feedback system introduced as an innovation.

He directed officials to remove abandoned vehicles from police station premises and emphasized that every citizen visiting a police station must be heard with sensitivity.