Indore News: Cleanliness Lapse During Governor's Stay; 6 Officials Get SCNs, Housekeeping Agency Terminated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following reports of unsatisfactory cleanliness at the State Guest House ‘Residency’ during the stay of Governor Mangubai Patel, the district administration has terminated the services of the housekeeping agency. Show cause notices (SCNs) have also been issued to six officers, including a Deputy Collector-rank officer.

Governor Patel stayed overnight at Residency Kothi on February 16. Collector Shivam Verma stated that during a review, it emerged that despite the Governor’s OSD requesting a change of bedsheets, the staff of the concerned service provider, Ratan Emporium, failed to comply. The next morning, during a kitchen inspection conducted by the ADC to the Governor, dustbins were found uncovered and overall cleanliness was reported to be unsatisfactory.

The administration clarified that information circulating on social media about cockroaches being found in food items is completely false and misleading. According to officials, the Governor’s staff had only expressed dissatisfaction over cleanliness.

Taking serious note of the negligence, Collector Verma directed the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Indore, to immediately terminate the services of the manager of Ratan Emporium posted at Residency Kothi. Accordingly, a termination notice was issued. Additionally, 20 to 30 per cent of the firm’s pending payment will be deducted due to poor service.

The district administration has issued show cause notices to the responsible officers and employees for the negligence, including deputy collector Seema Kanesh Maurya, tehsildar Rajesh Soni, labour inspector Sanjay Patil, junior supply officer Ajay Asthana, chief medical and health officer and civil surgeon cum chief hospital superintendent.

In view of the incident, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for protocol duties has been issued to all officers to ensure that guest arrangements adhere strictly to prescribed standards and protocol in the future.

