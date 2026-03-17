Indore News: Civic Chief Visits Bhagirathpura, Asks People About Water Supply |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection of the Bhagirathpura area around 7am on Sunday to review the water supply situation and interact with local residents.

Additional commissioner Narendra Nath Pandey and officials from the concerned departments were also present during the inspection.

The commissioner first visited the water tank premises in Bhagirathpura, where he held a meeting with the beat teams formed in the area to review the ongoing work. During the meeting, he sought detailed information about the current water distribution system, including the areas receiving water supply and whether residents were getting regular and clean drinking water.

Officials were also asked about issues being faced at the beat level. Singhal directed them to resolve any problems promptly and emphasized that providing citizens with timely and clean drinking water remains a top priority for the municipal corporation.

Following the meeting, the commissioner toured the Bhagirathpura area to assess the arrangements on the ground. During the visit, he interacted directly with residents and asked whether they were receiving water regularly, in sufficient quantity, and if they were facing any difficulties.

Local residents informed the commissioner that they are currently receiving clean and adequate water supply and expressed satisfaction with the existing arrangements.

During the inspection, Singhal also instructed the concerned executive engineer to ensure that restoration work in the area is completed within the stipulated time frame and with proper quality standards.