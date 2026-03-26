Indore News: City’s Staple Favorites Becomes Too Hot For Aam Aadmi Amid West Asia Conflict |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Asia conflict is now impacting daily life in Indore, a city well-known for its poha-jalebi breakfasts and popular street snacks such as samosas and kachoris.

Prices at eateries have begun to rise days after the supply of commercial LPG cylinders was disrupted due to a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas. The disruption forced vendors to shift to alternative fuel sources, increasing operational costs. While eateries initially absorbed the impact, they have now started raising prices, particularly for fast food items.

The city’s food joints, including several long-standing establishments, are revising prices. At Sharma sweets, owner Rakesh Sharma increased the price of poha, samosa and kachori from Rs 20 to Rs 25, along with a 5% hike across the menu. Vijay Chaat House at Chappan Dukan and Ravi Alpahar at Anand Bazaar have also raised prices of similar items to Rs 25.

Prashant Nashta Corner, opposite MGM, has increased prices from Rs 15 to Rs 20, reflecting pressure on smaller vendors. Apna Sweets has so far held prices steady but indicated a possible revision if supply conditions do not improve.

The LPG shortage has forced vendors to rely on costlier alternatives such as electric stoves, increasing expenses and reducing efficiency. Vendors are facing rising input costs along with a decline in customer footfall.

For students and daily wage workers, the price rise affects the affordability of everyday meals. Vendors said that even if supply normalises, prices may not be reduced, indicating a possible long-term shift in the city’s street food culture.

Impact on Street Food Vendors

No immediate relief as uncertainty over LPG supply continues

Prices may not be reduced even after supply normalises

Decline in customers, especially students and daily wage workers

Rising operational costs due to alternative fuel use

Concerns over impact on livelihoods