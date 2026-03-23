Indore News: City Surgeon Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Surgeons Research Foundation honoured renowned surgeon Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual conference of the Indore City Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI).

The award was presented in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Dr RK Mathur, Dr Narendra Patidar, Dr Rakesh Shivhare and Dr Akshay Sharma. The ceremony celebrated Acharya’s more than 25 years of dedicated service to patients and his significant contributions to surgical practice and professional associations.

Dr Narendra Patidar, secretary trustee of the foundation, read the citation and highlighted that the award, instituted in 2005, recognises senior surgeons for their exceptional commitment to healthcare and association activities.

Acharya completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at MGM Medical College. Over the years, he has held key positions, including president of the Indore and Madhya Pradesh chapters of ASI and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). He also served as Civil Surgeon before taking up his current role as Adjunct Professor of Surgery at Sri Aurobindo Medical College.

He has received several national and state-level honours, including the ASI National Social Service Award and the IMA National President’s Award. In his acceptance speech, Acharya expressed gratitude to his teachers, family and patients.