Indore News: City Glows In Tribute To Martyrs, Torch Rally Marks Shaheed Diwas |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Indore witnessed an overwhelming display of patriotism on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas as thousands participated in a grand torch rally held in memory of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

The traditional procession began from Footi Kothi (Sant Sevalal Bridge) and concluded at Maharana Pratap Chowk, drawing participation from people across all age groups. With flaming torches in hand, saffron flags waving and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoing through the streets, the rally transformed the city into a vibrant symbol of national pride.

The event was led by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav along with several public representatives and prominent citizens. The rally also saw enthusiastic participation from NCC cadets carrying the national flag, members of the transgender community, and young girls dressed as Rani Lakshmibai on horseback, adding a unique visual appeal to the procession.

Organised continuously for the past 23 years, the torch rally was coordinated by Sanghmitra and Jagrit Yuva Sangathan. More than 100 welcome stages were set up along the route, where over 50 organisations and community groups showered flowers and extended greetings to participants.

Tableaux depicting the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were among the key attractions, reminding the youth of India’s freedom struggle and the price of independence.

Earlier in the day, floral tributes and ceremonial rituals were performed at statues of the martyrs, with large participation from citizens and public representatives.

The rally concluded at Maharana Pratap Chowk with an aarti dedicated to Bharat Mata. Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said the event is not just a tradition but a powerful medium to connect the younger generation with the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs.