Indore News: City Congress Protests Over Demolition Of Historic Manikarnika Ghat In Kashi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress on Wednesday held a protest after a part of the historic Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, built by Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, was demolished. The protestors said that the incident has hurt the religious and cultural sentiments of people and Congress has strongly opposed this action calling it an attack on India’s heritage and Sanatan faith.

The silent protest was called by City Congress leaders and workers and was held at Rajwada Square, in front of the statue of Devi Ahilyabai. A large number of Congress leaders and party workers gathered and expressed anger over the demolition of the historic ghat.

City Congress president Chintu Chouksey said that damaging Ahilyabai’s heritage at the end of her 300th birth anniversary year is extremely painful. He said Manikarnika Ghat is not just a structure but a symbol of faith, tradition and Indian culture.

He accused the BJP government of harming ancient heritage in the name of development and said Congress will continue to fight until the heritage is fully protected.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma also strongly condemned the incident. He said the demolition is a direct attack on Sanatan faith and Indian culture.

He claimed that in the name of development projects, many ancient temples and heritage sites in Varanasi have already been removed and now the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai is also being targeted. He expressed disappointment that no BJP leaders came forward to oppose this action.

Verma said that Indore is the city of Devi Ahilyabai and people here feel deeply hurt by the incident. He demanded that such actions be stopped immediately and that strict action be taken against those responsible.

The Indore City Congress leaders and workers have demanded that the Prime Minister and the Varanasi administration immediately stop the demolition, take strict action against the guilty and ensure complete protection of Manikarnika Ghat and other historical and religious heritage sites.