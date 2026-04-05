Indore News: ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’ Play Leaves Audience Spellbound | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A theatrical performance titled Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein was staged by the city-based group Pathik Natya Evam Sanskritik Kala Manch, presenting an emotional exploration of ageing, memory and human relationships.

Written and conceptualised by Jaivardhan and directed by Satish Shrotriya, the play portrays the lives of elderly residents in an old-age home, highlighting their struggles, emotions and reflections.

The narrative follows multiple characters, each representing different aspects of life in old age. The central character, Jagalal, a retired school teacher, is depicted as a sensitive yet conflicted individual dealing with loneliness. Ghanshyam, another resident, is shown as calm and philosophical, having accepted life with resilience. Mahavir, a retired postman, reflects on strained relationships, while Tapu, a caretaker, brings moments of humour with underlying pain.

Uma, the only prominent female character, is portrayed as compassionate and nurturing, serving as an emotional anchor for others. Through her, the play underscores empathy, connection and the need for human warmth.

Set in an old-age home, the play raises questions about societal attitudes towards the elderly and whether old age is seen as a burden or a meaningful phase of life. It urges audiences to reflect on their responsibilities towards senior citizens.

The production blends emotional storytelling with humour and introspection, conveying that an old-age home can also be a space for new beginnings.