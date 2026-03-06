Indore News: CBSE Class 10 Board Results To Be Declared In April

CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2025 | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 board results in April, earlier than in previous years, following the rollout of the two-board examination system from the 2025-26 academic session. The change is expected to benefit students, teachers and schools in Indore by providing faster results and greater flexibility.

Approximately 16,000 Class 10 students and 12,000 Class 12 students from 181 schools appeared for their respective board examinations at 40 examination centres in Indore. The Class 10 examinations will conclude with the Social Science paper on March 7, after which CBSE will begin evaluation across the city.

CBSE coordinator UK Jha said, “CBSE is preparing and hastening the results so that we can declare results earlier from this year.” He added that the two-board system requires the board to start evaluation immediately after the main examinations. “Students who wish to improve scores can also appear in the second examination window,” Jha said.

Under the new system, students first appear for the main examination in February and March, which is mandatory. A second examination window, scheduled for May and June, allows students to improve scores in up to three subjects or clear compartment subjects. Students taking both attempts will have the higher score counted for their final result.

School principal Manoj Bajpai said the early result timeline will help institutions streamline academic planning and counselling. Teachers advised students to consolidate preparation for the main exam, use official sample papers and focus on weak areas in preparation for possible improvement attempts.

CBSE will release results through its official portals, and schools will guide students in accessing marksheets and certificates. The two-board system aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to reduce exam pressure while offering multiple opportunities to succeed.

Exam timeline

• Class 10 examinations conclude on March 7 with the Social Science paper.

• Evaluation begins immediately after the examinations.

• Class 10 results expected to be declared in April.

Implications for students

Early results aid planning: Students can complete Class 11 stream selections and admission procedures sooner than in previous years.

Opportunity for improvement: Students who wish to enhance their scores in specific subjects have a second attempt within the same academic year.

Reduced stress and uncertainty: The new timeline and evaluation process aim to help students focus on preparation without waiting for prolonged result announcements.

Better academic guidance: Schools and teachers can provide targeted support for students planning to appear in the improvement window.