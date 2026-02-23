Indore News: Cats In HIV Unit Sparks Notice To MY Hospital Superintendent

Indore News: Cats In HIV Unit Sparks Notice To MYH Superintendent | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a serious development concerning hospital hygiene and patient safety, a formal notice has been issued to Dr Ashok Yadav, Superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital), over the presence of cats and their kittens inside the hospital premises, including sensitive treatment areas.

According to the official communication, the matter came to the notice of the authorities that cats and their offspring were found in sensitive zones of the hospital campus.

The notice stated that such presence could adversely affect infection control systems, sanitation arrangements, and biosafety standards.

The order clearly mentions that the presence of any animal in sterile zones, wards, and especially in critical treatment areas such as the HIV/ART Unit is an extremely serious issue and falls under the category of a “Biological Hazard.” Authorities observed that such a situation is alarming from the perspective of institutional reputation and patient safety standards.

The notice directs the superintendent to ensure immediate and detailed inspection of the entire hospital campus. He has been instructed to fix accountability of the concerned housekeeping and pest control agencies and submit a factual report on the matter.

Further, the administration has ordered immediate and effective action to completely eliminate the presence of animals from the hospital premises. A permanent preventive action plan must also be prepared and strictly implemented to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Dr Yadav has also been directed to conduct daily rounds of the hospital campus to personally monitor infection control measures, sanitation standards, and overall safety arrangements. A daily compliance report detailing all actions taken must be submitted to the issuing authority without fail.

Officials have emphasized that strict and time-bound compliance of these directives is mandatory. The administration reiterated that no compromise will be tolerated when it comes to patient safety and hygiene standards in one of the state’s largest government healthcare institutions.

Superintendent left out of invite for MYH Bariatric Clinic event

The inauguration of the Bariatric Clinic OPD at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY Hospital) on February 23 is being seen as a significant and welcome step towards strengthening public healthcare services in Madhya Pradesh.

The clinic, described as the state’s first government bariatric surgery facility benefiting Ayushman Yojana patients, is set to function from the OPD block of the hospital.

The initiative, launched under the Department of Surgery of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, aims to provide affordable treatment for obesity and related complications to economically weaker sections.

The event invitation names senior administrative and medical officials, including the Divisional Commissioner and the District Collector, along with the project in-charge and department faculty members.

However, what has drawn attention in administrative and medical circles is the absence of the name of MY Hospital Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav in the official invitation card — despite the clinic operating within the hospital premises where these surgeries will be conducted.

Given that the Superintendent is the administrative head responsible for hospital operations, infrastructure, and overall management, his omission has raised eyebrows. Observers are questioning whether this was merely an oversight in drafting the invitation or a deliberate omission.

However, from the corridors of MY Hospital it is believed that the things are not well between the MGM administration and MY Hospital administration.

While the launch of the Bariatric Clinic OPD is undoubtedly a progressive move for public healthcare, the controversy surrounding the invitation has added an unexpected layer of discussion ahead of the inauguration ceremony.