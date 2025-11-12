Indore News: ‘Buses Must Have Lighting, GPS, Emergency Buttons & Water’ Says Collector Shivam Verma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma has directed the bus operators that buses must have functional safety features such as lighting, GPS, emergency buttons, and drinking water.

Drivers, conductors and staff must not consume drugs, must wear uniforms and behave politely with passengers. No unethical or unsafe activities should be permitted on buses.

Operators should personally inspect the safety equipment on their buses and prohibit the use of flammable or hazardous materials. Verma warned that strict action will be taken for any negligence or violation of rules.

Collector Verma gave these instruction to bus operators in a meeting held on Wednesday. The main objective of the meeting was to facilitate traffic flow, ensure passenger safety and discipline in the conduct of bus staff. Additional collector Roshan Rai, RTO Pradeep Sharma, along with officials from other relevant departments and bus operators were present at the meeting.

He stated that the administration has taken seriously, the recent incident wherein a bus staff misbehaved with a woman passenger. The meeting was convened to prevent such incidents in the future.

Guidelines issued for bus operators

-The buses must have standard fire extinguishers, installed on both front and rear sides.

- Ensure that passengers are treated well and that no indecency is shown to them.

-No flammable materials, such as petrol, diesel, kerosene, firecrackers, etc and explosive materials, should be transported on the bus under any circumstances.

-The two doors and emergency door of the bus must be easily opened without obstruction.

-It will be mandatory to write the details of documents like valid insurance, fitness, permit number and validity and route in red paint on the left front windscreen of the vehicle.

-Seats 11 to 16 must be reserved for women.

-Two seats near the door must be reserved for the disabled.

-The first seat behind the driver must be reserved for the mothers of a newborn baby, and it must be covered with curtains on three sides.

-Other safety measures, such as speed governors, VLTD (Vehicle Location Tracking Device) and panic buttons, must be properly functioning.

-Bus tyres must be in good condition. They should not be remoulded, worn, or bruised.

-A first aid kit (medical kit) must be available in the vehicle, containing all essential medications that have not expired.

-The bus driver must not consume any intoxicants while driving.

-The vehicle owner's mobile number must be clearly displayed inside and outside the bus.