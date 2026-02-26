Indore News: BSF Officer Among 3 Duped Of 12.5 Lakh In Separate Incidents | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters targeted three persons, including a BSF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and duped them of around Rs 12.5 lakh under the guise of high-yield investment and task-based trading opportunities in separate incidents in the city.

In the first incident, a 58-year-old BSF ASI residing in Aerodrome police station area was duped of Rs 1.60 lakh on the pretext of higher profits in investment. The complainant told police that on January 22, he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number promising higher returns on investment.

To gain his trust, the fraudsters sent a forged ‘profit slip’ showing fake gains. Convinced by the document, the ASI transferred a total of 1.60 lakh in multiple instalments. When the fraudster began making excuses to avoid payouts, the officer realised he had been duped and approached the Cyber Cell.

In the second incident, a 60-year-old man residing in the Dwarkapuri area was duped of Rs 1.50 lakh with similar fake promises. The victim was added to a Telegram investment group where he was initially given small ‘tasks’ to complete. After receiving minor payouts that built his confidence, he was persuaded to make a larger investment. As he transferred Rs 1.50 lakh to the fraudsters, they deleted the group and vanished. Police are currently tracing the Telegram IDs of the fraudsters.

In the third incident, a 49-year-old man was duped of Rs 9.60 lakh in Annapurna area under the pretext of a trading scheme. He was lured into a fake online trading scheme via a WhatsApp group. Over a period, he was manipulated into ‘investing’ a total of 9.60 lakh. Later, he realised he could not withdraw his money and filed a police complaint.

DCP (zone-4) Anand Kaladagi told media that a dedicated cyber team has been formed to investigate the bank accounts and technical evidence used by the fraudsters. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with unknown investment groups on social media.